Packers running back Ty Montgomery finds loophole, explains unusual uniform number decision

Last season gave us a glimpse of something very rare in the NFL: a player with a jersey number in the 80s running the ball from scrimmage with regularity.

When the Green Bay Packers switched receiver Ty Montgomery to running back midseason out of desperation because of injuries, he and his No. 88 became fixtures in the backfield. It became a novelty, but when head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Montgomery — who was fantastic in his new role — would be a runner for good it was assumed that his number would change. You know, something in the 20s, 30s or 40s.

After all … the NFL has strict rules on this stuff! And we especially expected Montgomery to give up 88 with a rare Packers free-agency addition, adding Martellus Bennett — who wore 88 with the New England Patriots last season — to the roster.

But like the Lambeau Leap, this puppy is going to be grandfathered in. Montgomery plans to keep his crazy eights, and he explained the decision … with a nod to a former position switcher of yore. No. 88 is a brand now, and it’s here to stay it appears.

Me and Rod Bernstine have something in common…. and it's not #88 #keepingit pic.twitter.com/dv3Gpsf7rA — Ty Montgomery (@TyMontgomery2) March 11, 2017





What a callback. When Montgomery was born in 1993, Rod Bernstine — a former running back/tight end hybrid who ranked in the top 10 in rushing TDs in 1991 — was completing his sixth NFL season with the San Diego Chargers. Back then, the converted TE stuck with his No. 82 uniform. Montgomery actually never was alive when Bernstine wore that number on his jersey in a game, as he signed with the Denver Broncos for the 1993 season and switched to 33 for his remaining three years of his career.

Hat tip to Montgomery for doing some nice research on this. He also clearly has read up on the uniform rules and appears to have found a nice sartorial loophole here. We say rock the 88. Keep your silent protest and Berstine tribute alive. Just don’t switch teams … as we understand it, that could strip you of your numerical identity.

As we’ve learned, the NFL tends to have its way in the end in most of these cases.

