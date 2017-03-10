Packers make a rare free agency splash, sign tight end Martellus Bennett

Green Bay Packers fans can’t complain about general manager Ted Thompson not signing any impact free agents this offseason.

Tight end Martellus Bennett, who was with the New England Patriots last season, signed with the Packers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That signing came right after reports that the Packers would likely not re-sign Jared Cook. It turns out, they had a better option coming in.

Bennett had 701 yards and seven touchdowns last season, playing a key role for the Super Bowl champion Patriots. He should be a great fit with Aaron Rodgers, and he has the chance to put up some big numbers in Green Bay’s offense.

Rodgers seemed happy with the addition, tweeting this right after the news broke:





The Packers had been looking for a productive tight end since Jermichael Finley had to retire due to a neck injury, and Cook had a solid 2016 on a one-year deal. The Packers lined up Cook in many spots to create mismatches, and expect them to do the same with Bennett.

Thompson has been criticized for rarely signing any free agents, although his rare free-agent signings like Charles Woodson, Ryan Pickett, Julius Peppers and Cook have worked out well. When the Packers re-signed outside linebacker Nick Perry on Thursday, they structured it so there was a small salary-cap hit in the first year, indicating they would be a player in free agency. They ended up grabbing one of the best offensive players on the market.

Green Bay came up short of a Super Bowl berth last season, losing to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game. Bennett could help get them over that hump. And who knows, maybe Thompson isn’t done in free agency this offseason.

