Pacesetting Rose blooms as Woods fades at Torrey Pines

Jan 27, 2017; La Jolla, CA, USA; Justin Rose plays his hot onto the 17th green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Justin Rose rebounded from consecutive bogeys on his back nine in tricky scoring conditions to preserve a one-shot lead after the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday as Tiger Woods led an array of golfing heavyweights who missed the cut.

Englishman Rose, who had been a stroke clear overnight after opening with a seven-under 65 on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines, fired a one-under 71 on the South layout to maintain his bid for an eighth PGA Tour victory.

Rose sank a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole, the par-five 18th, to post an eight-under total of 136, ending the day one ahead of Canada's Adam Hadwin and American Brandt Snedeker, who won the Farmers Insurance Open last year.

In-form Hadwin, who shot a magical 59 in the third round of last week's CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta, carded a 71 on the North Course on Friday while Snedeker returned a 69 on the South layout while playing in the same group as Rose.

Woods, competing at one of his favorite venues in his first PGA Tour event after an absence of 17 months, finished at four-over after shooting a 72 to miss the cut, along with Australia's world number one Jason Day and third-ranked Dustin Johnson, the U.S. Open champion.

"I'm rusty," Woods told reporters after mixing two birdies with two bogeys on the North Course. "I need to get more rounds under my belt, and more playing time. That's what I am planning to do."

Olympic champion Rose birdied two of his first 10 holes to move two strokes clear before finding the right rough off the tee at both the 14th and 15th to wind up with consecutive bogeys.

He was frustrated to miss a five-foot birdie putt at the 16th as the ocean breezes strengthened in the late afternoon before ending his round in style at the last.

"I'm happy with that," Rose told Golf Channel. "I was going along really nicely today. As we turned back into the breeze there on 14, 15, 16, it felt like the greens got bumpy too. It was even hard to see pars coming in.

"I hit a couple of good six-footers that hit the right edge and didn't go in, hit a five-footer on 16 that went completely the opposite way to what I thought. Really nice to finish the way I did on 18."

