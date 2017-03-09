Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott's contract extended through 2022

The Pac-12 wants Larry Scott to continue as its commissioner for quite some time.

The conference announced Thursday that Scott has received a contract extension through 2022.

“I am very proud of what we have been able to achieve as a Conference,” Scott said in a Pac-12 statement, “and I am deeply gratified by the expression of support and confidence that this extension represents. We have many challenges and opportunities ahead, and I look forward to working with our presidents, athletic directors, administrators, coaches, and student-athletes to move the Pac-12 Conference forward in the coming years.”

The Pac-12’s current television deals with ESPN and Fox Sports expire in 2023-24. Scott, 52, helped negotiate those deals along with the creation of the Pac-12 Network. But while the Big Ten Network and the SEC Network have flourished, the Pac-12 Network hasn’t seen the same success. It doesn’t have a distribution deal with major television provider Directv. The lack of a deal means the network is available in fewer homes and receives less revenue.

The ACC announced over the summer that it would start its own network, leaving the Big 12 as the only Power 5 conference without a network.

Scott was also the conference’s commissioner when it expanded to 12 teams, adding Utah and Colorado. The addition of the two schools split the Pac-12 into two divisions and allowed the conference to create a title game.

According to Sports Illustrated, Scott’s salary was listed as over $4 million in the Pac-12’s 2014 tax return. He joined the Pac-12 in 2009 after serving as the CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association. Scott was a professional tennis player before going into an administrative role.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg