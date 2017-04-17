Ozor blames fatigue for Enugu Rangers elimination

The ex Flying Antelopes chief has thumbed down the team’s travelling plans to Zambia which resulted to thier exit from the competition

Former Enugu Rangers’ general manager, Paul Ozor has attributed the Flying Antelopes’ elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup to fatigue after they were forced to prosecute the second leg tie against Zesco United of Zambia barely few hours after arriving from Nigeria.

Ozor who was recently replaced with Christian Chukwu explained that the team made the return leg tie difficult for themselves after they arrived Zambia briefly before the start of the clash in Ndola as they had no sufficient time to relax and get prepared for the encounter.

“No one among the players and the coaches can complain about hunger being the reason for their elimination when they were paid their entitlements in full before they left but they didn’t leave on time and the fact that they left on Friday meant they arrived just few hours before kickoff,'' said Ozor.

“They lost to fatigue and not something else because there was no time for them to rest before the start of the match. We still believe that the club can still get something remarkable despite all the ups and downs witnessed recently.''

The Nigeria’s reigning champions have been hit by so many problems just a season after winning the league title for the first time in 32 years.