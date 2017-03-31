Ovi emoji; Radulov talks extension; Blackhawks are back (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Finally, the day has arrived. The Alex Ovechkin emoji set is here. [Washington Post]

• Hobey Baker Award finalist Mike Vecchione of Union College has chosen to sign with the Philadelphia Flyers. [Flyers]

• Jonathan Pitre, the 16-year-old Ottawa Senators fan who is battling epidermolysis bullosa, a painful blistering skin disease, did the “Let’s Play Hockey” call before Thursday night’s game in Minnesota. Pitre is there ahead of a second stem cell transplant. [Ottawa Citizen]

• Alex Radulov talks curfews and a potential extension with the Montreal Canadiens. [Sportsnet]

• The Chicago Blackhawks are going to enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a very dangerous team after a slow start to the season. [TSN]

• Sergei Bobrovsky could play a huge role in how the Eastern Conference playoffs turn out. [FanRag Sports]

• Why the Jack Adams Awards should go to John Tortorella. [Spector’s Hockey]

• Jacob Markstrom will undergo knee surgery next week and miss the rest of the season. [Canucks Army]

• Does the New York Islanders’ tailspin spell an end to Doug Weight’s chances of being named full-time head coach after this season? [Eye on Isles]

• Why the Detroit Red Wings’ playoff streak was the most impressive in sports history. [The Comeback]

• Don’t expect GM Ken Holland to tear down the Red Wings’ roster. [Sportsnet]

• What do Tweets from team owner Howard Dolgan mean for the future of the Syracuse Crunch? [Raw Charge]

• Jonas Hiller is staying in Switzerland and EHC Biel for another season. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Here’s how you can watch the Women’s World Championship, which kicks off today. [The Ice Garden]

• As she prepares for the Women’s Worlds, Amanda Kessel looks back at her first season in the NWHL. [The Hockey Writers]

• The U.S. women hit the ice on Thursday and talked about their new deal with USA Hockey. [AP via ESPN]

• A neat look at the Montreal Maroons and how they would look if they were playing today. [Hockey by Design]

• It’s going to be Ilya Kovalchuk, Pavel Datsyuk and SKA versus Alex Semin and Mettalurg in the Gagarin Cup final. [KHL]

• What kind of fantasy impact can Brock Boeser and Clayton Keller have on your fantasy team? [Dobber Hockey]

