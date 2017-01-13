Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points

It was a big week for Alex Ovechkin who hit a couple of milestones; one being the 1,000 point mark and the other was his passing Rocket Richard on the all-time goal scoring list.

This week we also take a look at each team’s leaders in shorthanded goals.

Now to The Week Ahead.

WEEK OF JANUARY 16-22

4 Games - Arizona, Boston, Buffalo, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Edmonton, Minnesota, Montreal, Nashville, New York Islanders, Ottawa, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Tampa Bay

3 Games – Anaheim, Calgary, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Florida, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York Rangers, St. Louis, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington, Winnipeg

2 Games – Philadelphia

Tampa Bay and Nashville play all four games on the road.

Minnesota plays all four games at home.

Calgary, Columbus, Detroit, Edmonton, the New York Islanders, San Jose and Toronto play three games at home.

Arizona, Dallas, Florida, Ottawa and Washington play three games on the road.

INJURIES

Roman Josi suffered an upper body injury Thursday and is day-to-day for now. (Click here to see the rest of the injury list.)

Note: A tired team is one that has played the day or night before and is going against a team that did not play the previous day or night. The reverse is true for a rested team.

ANAHEIM

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Colorado, @ Minnesota

Rested Team: vs. Tampa Bay (Tuesday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

Ryan Getzlaf has missed the last four games with a lower body injury but finally practiced with his teammates Wednesday. He saw action on Thursday and picked up an assist. The Ducks dealt for Jhonas Enroth from Toronto, giving up a seventh round pick in 2018. He will play in the AHL and provide depth to John Gibson and Jonathan Bernier. Bernier has not started since December 20 as Gibson has been strong of late in net with two shutouts in his last four games. Andrew Cogliano leads the Ducks with two shorthanded goals. Look for Nate Thompson to return to action after the All-Star break as he has resumed skating after tearing his Achilles tendon last June.

ARIZONA

Games this week

@ Edmonton, @ Winnipeg, @ Minnesota, vs. Tampa Bay

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Minnesota (Thursday)

Notes

The Coyotes play four games this week including three in four nights so look for Louis Domingue to play once with Mike Smith getting three starts in the Arizona cage. The Coyotes have a lot of future tied up in Dylan Strome and Clayton Keller and both had prominent roles for Canada and the United States respectively at the World U20s. Keller had three goals and 11 points while Strome chipped in with one less assist. Radim Vrbata scored in the shootout Saturday and it was his 44th, the all-time high in NHL history. Anthony DeAngelo was sent to the minors but it is expected to be brief as the Coyotes end their mandated ‘bye’ week on January 13. Brad Richardson has two shorthanded goals but hasn’t played in 24 games and is done for the season with a broken leg.

BOSTON

Games this week

vs. New York Islanders, @ Detroit, vs. Chicago, @ Pittsburgh

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

David Backes made his return to St. Louis and picked up 17 penalty minutes as he went to the aid of teammate David Krejci. Patrice Bergeron has been relatively hot of late with four goals and eight points in 11 games. Brandon Carlo has been underrated this season but he potted his third of the season and ninth point of the campaign. While I cannot recommend him this season, he is someone to look out for in the future. Brad Marchand has been hot of late with five goals in his last three games and six goals and 11 points in his last 11. Dominic Moore has two shorthanded goals this season.



BUFFALO

Games this week

vs. Dallas, @ Toronto, vs. Detroit, @ Montreal

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Toronto (Tuesday)

Notes

The Sabres play four games this week so expect to see Robin Lehner and Anders Nilsson split the net. Lehner is currently out with the flu but should be good to go Monday. Kyle Okposo will be the Sabres representative at the All-Star Game. Evander Kane has been hot of late with 11 goals in his last 19 games and has 16 points in 30 games with 55 penalty minutes. The Sabres have yet to score shorthanded. Sam Reinhart has tied Okposo for the team scoring lead with 27. Matt Moulson has nine goals in 41 games but seven have come on the power play.

CALGARY

Games this week

vs. Florida, vs. Nashville, vs. Edmonton

Rested Team: vs. Edmonton (Saturday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Flames play the Oilers on January 15th and then again on Saturday. They are the tired team Sunday but the rested team on Saturday. Mark Giordano and Michael Frolik each have two shorthanded goals. Matthew Tkachuk saw his nine game scoring streak end Sunday but he started anew Wednesday with a goal and an assist. He has eight goals and 27 points with a plus-10 rating and 76 penalty minutes. He is a power forward you should be targeting in trades as he can do it all, especially in keeper leagues. Troy Brouwer will return to the Flames lineup after missing eight games with a broken finger.

CAROLINA

Games this week

@ Columbus, vs. Pittsburgh, @ Columbus

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Columbus (Saturday)

Notes

The Hurricanes play the Blue Jackets twice this week and it will be the third time in less than two weeks. Temper could flare and if they do, look for…well there really aren’t a lot of players who are willing to drop their gloves. Derek Ryan, Jordan Staal, Joakim Nordstrom, Viktor Stalberg and Ron Hainsey each have one shorthanded goal. Ryan has been a revelation for the Hurricanes as he has eight goals and 17 points in only 28 games. He is now playing alongside Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask and that’s not a bad line to be on. Elias Lindholm was activated off the injured reserve list after missing five games with an upper body injury.

CHICAGO

Games this week

@ Colorado, @ Boston, vs. Vancouver

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Ryan Hartman has 10 goals and 19 points in 39 games but he has been sensational in his last two as he has three goals and five points. The Blackhawks are going with a new third line of Hartman, Richard Panik and Tanner Kero and they have been playing well together. Duncan Keith has a five games scoring streak and picked up his second goal of the season Sunday. The Blackhawks have yet to score while shorthanded. Patrick Kane has a goal and seven assists in his last four games and is finally over a point-a-game pace as he has 45 in 44 games.

COLORADO

Games this week

vs. Chicago, @ Anaheim, @ San Jose

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Avalanche play the first of a back-to-back set with San Jose so look for Nikita Zadorov or Jarome Iginla to do some damage if there are any fisticuffs. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with two shorthanded goals. Erik Johnson is out eight-ten weeks with a broken fibula. There are plenty of rumors swirling around the Avs and a couple have Colorado wanting to build around Nathan MacKinnon and trading Gabriel Landeskog and Matt Duchene. Matt Nieto was claimed off waivers from San Jose and saw some ice time with Duchene and Rene Bourque on the second line.

COLUMBUS

Games this week

vs. Carolina, vs. Ottawa, vs. Carolina, @ Ottawa

Rested Team: vs. Carolina (Saturday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Blue Jackets play four games this week including three games in four nights so look for the recently recalled Anton Forsberg to play once and Sergei Bobrovsky to get the call in goal three times. The Jackets play twice this week against Carolina and Ottawa and if there is any rough stuff, expect to see Josh Anderson or Matt Calvert see time in the sin bin. Cam Atkinson and Calvert lead the team in shorthanded goals with two. The flu is going around the dressing room as both Bobrovsky and Calvert missed games this past week. In a rare stat, the Blue Jackets gave up goals with 16.5 seconds to go in the third in back-to-back games last weekend.

DALLAS

Games this week

@ Buffalo, @ New York Rangers, @ New York Islanders, vs. Washington

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ New York Rangers (Tuesday)

Notes

The Stars play three games in four nights as part of a four game week so look for Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen to split the net. Gemel Smith, Jason Spezza and Patrick Sharp have scored shorthanded for the Stars. John Klingberg is starting to heat up with five points in his last five games. Jamie Benn returned to the Dallas lineup on Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury but was held pointless. Jamie Oleksiak is out a couple of weeks after suffering a hand injury Tuesday. Radek Faksa has five assists in his last four games and now has 18 points in 43 matches this season.

DETROIT

Games this week

vs. Montreal, vs. Boston, @ Buffalo, vs. New York Rangers

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Red Wings ended a 0-57 drought on the power play Thursday when Gustav Nyquist found the back of the net. Talk about a poor season! Petr Mrazek stole the net from Jimmy Howard last year with a 27-16-6 record to go with a 2.33 GAA and a .921 save percentage. While he was a stud last season, this year he is a dud with splits of 9-11-4/3.19/.893 as his marks. Frans Nielsen has two shorthanded goals to lead the Red Wings. Thomas Vanek has five goals and 10 points in his last nine games. He has 27 points in 31 contests thus far, reminiscent of his Buffalo days and his only season on the Island and in Montreal.

EDMONTON

Games this week

vs. Arizona, vs. Florida, vs. Nashville, @ Calgary

Rested Team: vs. Florida (Wednesday), vs. Nashville (Friday)

Tired Team: @ Calgary (Saturday)





Notes

The Oilers play four games this week including three in four nights so look for Laurent Brossoit to play once with Cam Talbot getting the remainder of the contests. The Oilers, who finish up a six game homestand this week, sending down Jonas Gustavsson after plenty of poor play and brought up Brossoit who had played well in the minors. Mark Letestu leads Edmonton in shorthanded goals with two. Anton Lander was sent to the minors. Connor McDavid is the first NHLer to hit the 50 point mark this season and he is also a plus-13. The Oilers sent first round pick Jesse Puljujarvi to the minors. If you are in a keeper league, grab him as he will be a good one.

FLORIDA

Games this week

@ Calgary, @ Edmonton, @ Vancouver

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Edmonton (Wednesday)

Notes

The Panthers play three games in four nights this week with all games in Western Canada. Expect to see James Reimer play once with Roberto Luongo getting the remaining two starts. Colton Sceviour leads the Panthers with two shorthanded goals. Jason Demers leads all Panther blueliners in goals with eight, a career high. It was a big week for Roberto Luongo as he passed Terry Sawchuk for fifth place all-time in wins with 448. He picked up another victory Wednesday and sits only five behind Curtis Joseph for fourth. Vincent Trocheck has four goals and nine points in his last eight games and will represent Florida at the All-Star game.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week

vs. Tampa Bay, vs. San Jose, @ New York Islanders

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Kings finish a seven game home stand. Jeff Carter, Nick Shore and Dustin Brown each have one shorthanded goal to lead the Kings. Jake Muzzin is heating up with three goals and six points in his last six games. It helps that he scored a couple Thursday in a big win over the Blues. Tyler Toffoli has not started skating and has missed the last 10 games with a lower body injury. Anze Kopitar has points in four of his last five games but still has only four goals and 21 points in 37 games this season. Marian Gaborik has only a couple of goals and seven points in 20 injury-filled games this season.

MINNESOTA

Games this week

@ New Jersey, vs. Arizona, vs. Anaheim, vs. Nashville

Rested Team: vs. Arizona (Thursday)

Tired Team: vs. Nashville (Sunday)

Notes

The Wild play three games in four nights as part of a four game week and Darcy Kuemper should see action once with Devan Dubnyk getting the other three starts. Eric Staal, Mikael Granlund and Ryan Suter each have a shorthanded goal and an assist for the Wild. You have to be impressed with five Wild players having a plus-20 rating or better. They include Mikko Koivu, Granlund, Jason Zucker, Jared Spurgeon and Suter. Jason Pominville continues to slump as he is without a goal in his last 18 games. Suter and Devan Dubnyk will represent the Central Division at the All-Star game. Too bad that there is a limit, as many Wild players deserve the honor.

MONTREAL

Games this week

@ Detroit, vs. Pittsburgh, @ New Jersey, vs. Buffalo

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Habs play four games with three occurring in four nights so look for the recently signed Al Montoya (it was a two-year extension) to play once while Carey Price gets the nod in the other three games. Price had a fantasy-poor performance Thursday, giving up seven goals to Minnesota on only 24 shots. That’s six games in the last seven that Price has given up three or more goals. Despite the recent poor performance, Price’s GAA is only 2.28. Tomas Plekanec, Paul Byron and Max Pacioretty have scored shorthanded for Montreal. Brendan Gallagher is out at least eight weeks with a broken right hand.

NASHVILLE

Games this week

@ Vancouver, @ Calgary, @ Edmonton, @ Minnesota

Rested Team: @ Minnesota (Sunday)

Tired Team:@ Edmonton (Friday)

Notes

The Predators play all four games on the road as they hit Western Canada for three and then travel to Minnesota. They play three games in four nights as well so Jusse Saros should get one start with Pekka Rinne getting three. Viktor Arvidsson leads the Predators with a couple of shorthanded goals. P.K. Subban skated with the team Thursday and should be seeing the medical staff this week to re-evaluate him. He has missed the last 13 games with an upper body injury believed to be a herniated disc. Mike Ribeiro was a healthy scratch on Thursday. The Preds acquired Cody McLeod from Colorado and he should provide plenty of toughness in the lineup as he already has 52 penalty minutes.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week

@ Minnesota, vs. Montreal, @ Philadelphia

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: @ Philadelphia (Saturday)

Notes

Taylor Hall returned to Edmonton Thursday and got a standing ovation although he said he heard some boos during the game. He will be the Devils lone representative at the All-Star game. Vernon Fiddler, Adam Henrique and Andy Greene all have one shorthanded goal. Yohann Auvitu was placed on the injured reserve list. He was a sleeper at the beginning of the year but the 27-year-old Finn has failed to demonstrate enough offensive flair to stick in the NHL. Pavel Zacha is going to be a good one but the Devils still give him an occasional night off. The 19-year-old has seven points in 35 games thus far.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week

@ Boston, vs. Dallas. vs. Los Angeles, vs. Philadelphia

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Islanders play three games in four nights as part of a four game week. Thomas Greiss and Jean-Francois Berube will share the net. Travis Hamonic was put on the injured reserve list with a lower body injury, allowing the Islanders to recall Scott Mayfield. Johnny Boychuk has scored the lone shorthanded goal for the Islanders. Hard to believe as the Isles near the halfway mark of the season but only two players, Anders Lee with 14 and John Tavares with 11, are in double digit goal scoring. Tavares says he is committed to the franchise although he will become a UFA in July, 2018 if he doesn’t sign an extension before then.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week

vs. Dallas, @ Toronto, @ Detroit

Rested Team: vs. Dallas (Tuesday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

It looks to be great news for the Rangers as they get both Rick Nash (groin) and Pavel Buchnevich (back) from the injured list on January 13. Buchnevich has been out of action almost two months while Nash has been out since December 18. Marc Staal may have a concussion. Michael Grabner was the first star of the week with five goals and seven points in three games. J.T. Miller leads the way with two shorthanded goals. Derek Stepan quietly has nine goals and 22 assists in 42 games with a plus-13 rating. Oscar Lindberg scored for the first time this season on Saturday.

OTTAWA

Games this week

@ St. Louis, @ Columbus, @ Toronto, vs. Columbus

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Senators play four games including three in four nights so look for Mike Condon to play three games with Matt O'Connor playing once. Craig Anderson is not due back until the beginning of February at the earliest as he is dealing with personal problems and Andrew Hammond is out with a high ankle sprain. Zack Smith leads the Senators with two shorthanded goals. They play the Blue Jackets twice this week so expect to see Mark Borowiecki and/or Chris Neil get into a fight if there are any fisticuffs. Mark Stone has 17 points in his last 17 games. Derick Brassard only has eight goals and 20 points this season but had a couple of helpers Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week

vs. New Jersey, @ New York Islanders

Rested Team: vs. New Jersey (Saturday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Flyers get their mandated ‘bye week’ this week so they only play twice at the end of the week. Wayne Simmonds and Brandon Manning have scored shorthanded for the Flyers. It’s hard to believe that the Flyers won’t give Michal Neuvirth a big chance between the pipes as Steve Mason has struggled this season. Mason has a 2.87 GAA and a .901 save percentage and that won’t cut it in today’s NHL even though is record isn’t horrible at 14-14-6. But he is 0-5-2 of late and that does not include a no-decision Thursday as he was pulled after two periods giving up four goals on 24 shots. Radko Gudas was a healthy scratch on Thursday.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week

vs. Washington, @ Montreal, @ Carolina, vs. Boston

Rested Team: vs. Washington (Monday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Penguins play four games this week but do not play three games in four nights. Nevertheless, look for Matt Murray to play at least twice and maybe on three occasions with Marc-Andre Fleury mopping up the rest. Nick Bonino and Matt Cullen are the only two Penguins to score shorthanded this season. Just waiting for the first Evgeni Malkin injury of the season. It’s already the halfway point of the season and he has yet to miss a contest. Conor Sheary has six points in his last six games. Phil Kessel saw his six game points streak end on Thursday. Look for Justin Schultz and Kris Letang to be partners on the blueline during the first power play. The Penguins used to play four forwards and Letang but the emergence of Schultz of late, changed everything.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week

vs. Ottawa, vs. Washington, @ Winnipeg

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Alex Pietrangelo moved from the right side to the left side on Thursday and was paired with Colton Parayko while Jay Bouwmeester and Kevin Shattenkirk were a pairing. It didn’t work out in a 5-1 loss to the Kings but coach Ken Hitchcock hopes that his top four blueliners play the transition game better. Jake Allen has been pulled in three of his last five games. St. Louis has yet to score a shorthanded goal. Vladimir Tarasenko will be the Blues All-Star invitee for the third straight year. Jaden Schwartz has been seeing third line duty with Patrik Berglund and David Perron.

SAN JOSE

Games this week

vs. Winnipeg, @ Los Angeles, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Colorado

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: vs. Tampa Bay (Thursday)

Notes

The Sharks play four games this week including three in four nights so look for Martin Jones to get three starts with Aaron Dell getting one. Chris Tierney and Joel Ward have scored when the Sharks are shorthanded. Mikkel Boedker has been hot of late with four goals and an assist in the three games since he was a healthy scratch January 5. Brent Burns is unbelievable as he has nine points in his last four games and leads all defensemen in goals and points with 17 and 44. He certainly deserves the Norris Trophy at this point of the season.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week

@ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim, @ San Jose, @ Arizona

Rested team: @ San Jose (Thursday)

Tired Team: @ Anaheim (Tuesday)

Notes

The Lightning play all four out west this week and also play three games in four nights. Ben Bishop returned to action on Thursday and it looks like he should play three games with Andrei Vasilevskiy getting the start once. J.T. Brown and Alex Killorn have scored shorthanded for the Bolts. Ondrej Palat has five goals and eight points in his last eight games after a two goal and three point performance Thursday. Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman are the Lightning’s representatives at the All-Star game. Hedman has seven goals and 38 points in 43 games this season as he is one of the top three defensemen in the NHL at this time.

TORONTO

Games this week

vs. Buffalo, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Ottawa

Rested team: vs. Buffalo (Tuesday)

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Maple Leafs made a back up goaltending change this week when they claimed Curtis McElhinney on waivers from Columbus and sent Jhonas Enroth to Anaheim in exchange for a seventh round pick in 2018. Frederik Andersen has started 33 of the team’s 39 games and that is too many for the Danish goaltender if he kept up the pace over a full season. Leo Komarov and Connor Brown have scored shorthanded for the Blue and White. Auston Matthews will represent the Maple Leafs at the All-Star game. Too bad that Mitch Marner is also not going as his offensive flair would be most apparent during the three-on-three contest. Marner leads all rookies with 22 assists.

VANCOUVER

Games this week

vs. Nashville, vs. Florida, @ Chicago

Rested Team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

Markus Granlund potted a pair of goals Thursday and now has 11 with 19 points. Bo Horvat has both of Vancouver’s shorthanded goals this season. Alex Burrows has been a huge help to the young Horvat and the two are quite the combination as they dominate when it comes to putting the puck in the net. Horvat was 30 points to lead the Canucks in scoring. Loui Eriksson has been put back on the line with the Sedin twins after Jayson Megna’s six game trial failed. Ryan Miller is 5-0-2 in his last seven games and is 8-1-3 in his last 12. The Canucks recalled Andrey Pedan on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON

Games this week

@ Pittsburgh, @ St. Louis, @ Dallas

Rested team: None

Tired Team: @ Pittsburgh (Monday)

Notes

It was quite a week for Alex Ovechkin who managed to become the 84th player to hit the 1,000 point mark in his career and passed the great Rocket Richard in the same game with his 545th goal. Jay Beagle, T.J. Oshie and Daniel Winnik have scored shorthanded for the Capitals. Ovechkin has eight goals and 11 points on the power play but Nicklas Backstrom leads with 16 points. Justin Williams continues to be hot with five goals and 11 points in his last nine games. Braden Holtby gave up a third period goal to Tomas Plekanec Monday, otherwise he would have been the first Capitals goalie in history to have three straight shutouts.

WINNIPEG

Games this week

@ San Jose, vs. Arizona, vs. St. Louis

Rested team: None

Tired Team: None

Notes

The Jets placed Patrik Laine on the injured reserve list Friday. He has yet to start skating after suffering a concussion Saturday when hit by Jake McCabe of the Sabres. His return is not imminent. Drew Stafford has taken his spot on the top line with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers and has a goal and four points in his last three games. Ehlers is on a six game scoring streak and has seven goals and 12 points in his last nine games as he is only one point behind Scheifele for the team scoring lead. He has 38. Andrew Copp, Shawn Matthias, Chris Thorburn, Blake Wheeler and Toby Enstrom have scored shorthanded for the Jets.