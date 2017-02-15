Ousted coach says he didn't resign from Glasgow club Rangers

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) -- Mark Warburton has asked Rangers to explain why it said he resigned as manager of the Glasgow club.

Rangers announced last week that it had accepted the resignation of Warburton and two of his backroom staff, but they say ''at no stage did we resign from our positions.''

They added in a statement that ''despite its detailed public statements, the club has not answered key questions put to it by the LMA (League Managers Association) ... requesting an explanation of why it suggested that we resigned.''

Rangers is third in the Scottish league - 27 points behind leader Celtic - in its first season back in the top division after being forced to start again in the bottom tier in 2012 after a financial meltdown.