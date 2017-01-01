Ott taunts Martin from penalty box after fight (Video)

A brief exchanging of punches led to a lengthy exchange of words between Maple Leafs forward Matt Martin and Red Wings forward Steve Ott during the third period of the Centennial Classic on Sunday.

After Ott grabbed Martin and connected with a quick upper-cut to the jaw of the Leafs’ winger, Martin got in a few shots of his own before taking Ott down with a little help from the sloppy, sun-beaten ice surface at BMO field.

The two notoriously top-notch trash talkers didn’t let the encroaching borders of the penalty box disrupt their exchange of words, as Ott continued to taunt Martin despite surely taking the loss in the aforementioned scrap. Martin has put up 100+ penalty minutes in each of his last two seasons, while Ott has over 1500 PIMS over parts of 14 NHL years.

Well that’s a new one pic.twitter.com/wdKecRuMwM — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2017





Who knows what they were saying to each other, but it’s safe to assume that the two tough guys weren’t making postgame plans to share a belated new year’s pint. Then again, maybe they were.