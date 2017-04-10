Otis Nixon, former Braves outfielder, is missing

Police in an Atlanta suburb are asking for help to find former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon.

The 58-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Woodstock, Ga. on Saturday morning to play golf in his 2011 gray Range Rover and hasn’t been heard from since.

HELP US LOCATE: Otis Nixon, black male, 58, who was last seen yesterday morning at 10am leaving his residence in a gray 2011 Range Rover. pic.twitter.com/Tra36lwmHv — Woodstock Police, GA (@WoodstockPD) April 10, 2017





Nixon played for nine teams during his 17-year career but was most noted for his time in Atlanta. He joined the Braves in 1991 at 32 years old and went on to steal a career-best 72 bases that season.



In 2010, Nixon detailed his drug and alcohol addiction — a failed drug test cost him a trip to the World Series in 1991 — during a Sirius radio interview. Three years later, he was arrested after a crack rock and pipe were discovered in his car.

Woodstock police are asking anyone with information on Nixon’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.

