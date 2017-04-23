New Orleans Saints: 2006-2009 Drafts in Review

We are three days from kicking off this year’s rendition of the NFL Draft. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton’s tendencies and their approaches to Draft day.
2006
(Round Drafted) Name-School-Position-Accomplishments
(1) Reggie Bush-USC-RB-9,089 total yards and 58 touchdowns
(2) Roman Harper-Alabama-Safety-2x Pro Bowler, 530 total tackles, 14 forced fumbles, 7 interceptions
(4) Jahri Evans-Bloomsburg-OT-6x Pro Bowler, 169 starts
(5) Rob Ninkovich-Purdue-DE-*1 season in NOLA* 46 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 460 total tackles
(6) Mike Hass-Oregon State-WR-*1 season in NOLA* Out of the NFL by 2010
(6) Josh Lay-Pitt-CB-*1 season in NOLA* Out of the NFL by 2007
(7) Zach Strief-Northwestern-OT-92 starts for NOLA
(7) Marques Colston-Hofstra-WR-Out of the NFL by 2015 9,759 rec. yards and 72 touchdowns
Analysis:
This draft haul set the groundwork for the 2009 Super Bowl winning season. Though Reggie Bush never quite had the impact the front office had hoped for, the value found later in the draft saved it. Headlined by Pro Bowlers Jahri Evans and Roman Harper, the Saints also found three long term starter in Colston, Strief, and Ninkovich who has been a long term stalwart for the Patriots.
2007
(Round Drafted) Name, School, Position, Accomplishments
(1) Robert Meachem-Tennessee-WR-Out of the NFL by 2014, 2,914 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns
(3) Usama Young-Kent State-CB-Out of the NFL by 2014, 301 total tackles, 8 interceptions
(3) Andy Alleman-Akron-OG-Out of the NFL by 2010, 7 starts
(4) Antonio Pittman-Ohio State-RB-Out of the NFL by 2008, 435 career rushing yards
(4) Jermon Bushrod-Towson-OT-2x Pro Bowler, 112 starts
(5) David Jones-Wingate-CB-Out of the NFL by 2012, 101 total tackles, 1 interception
(7) Marvin Mitchell-Tennessee-LB-Out of the NFL by 2013, 170 total tackles, 6 forced fumbles
Analysis:
The biggest hit for the Saints in this Draft was Jermon Bushrod, who was an anchor for their Offensive Line. He also had two Pro Bowl appearances, thus greatly outplaying his draft position. Though Meachum flashed at times, he never found the consistency that the front office expected when the selected him.
2008
(Round Drafted) Name, School, Position, Accomplishments
(1) Sedrick Ellis-USC-DT-Out of the NFL by 2013, 12.5 sacks, 173 total tackles
(2) Tracy Porter-Indiana-CB-370 tt, 72 pbu, 13 interceptions
(5) Demario Pressley-NC State-DT-Out of the NFL by 2012, 20 career total tackles
(5) Carl Nicks-Nebraska-OT-2x Pro Bowler, 70 starts
(6) Taylor Mehlhaff-Wisconsi-K-Out of the NFL by 2010, 3/4 FG, 9/10 XP
(7) Adrian Arrington-Michigan-WR-Out of the NFL by 2012, 110 rec. yards
Analysis:
The stars of this class were Pro Bowler Carl Nicks and CB Tracy Porter, who has had a solid career. Sedrick Ellis never played up to his draft status, and after his rookie deal was over, the Saints let him walk.
Conclusions by Conferences
*Hits are determined as Pro Bowlers or Long Term Starters
*Busts are determined as players that never validate their Draft status
ACC-1
B1G-7 (4 hits)
MAC-2
Pac 12-2 (2 busts)
SEC-3
FCS/D2/D3-4 (3 hits)
Analysis:
The Front Office had their biggest success rate when targeting small school prospects and the Big 10. The Pac 12 hasn’t been kind to the Saints, as both first rounders selected from this conference failed to live up to their draft hype.
Position Tendencies
Loomis and Payton have a very specific mold they look for in Offensive Linemen.
Height: 6’4 or greater
Weight:305 or greater
10 yd split: 1.85 or less
20 yd split: 3.15 or less
Bench Press: 19 or greater
Prospects Drafted 2006-2009 that fit the Mold:
Jahri Evans: 6’4, 316 lbs (10 y:1.81, 20 y:2.98, BP:20)
Jermon Bushrod: 6’5, 320 lbs (10 y:1.61 20 y:2.82, BP:22)
Andy Alleman: 6’4, 305 lbs (10 y:1.76, 20 y:2.91, BP:27)
Carl Nicks: 6’5, 343 lbs (10 y: 1.75, 20 y:2.98, BP:31)
Zach Strief: 6’7, 330 lbs (10 y:1.85, 20 y:3.10, BP:19)
