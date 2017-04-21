Orlando Pirates - Bloemfontein Celtic Preview: Improving Bucs target Nedbank Cup semi-final spot

A place in the semi-finals will be at stake as the Buccaneers face off with Phunya Sele Sele. Kick-off is at 20h15

Orlando Pirates will welcome Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final encounter at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.







The Buccaneers are currently enjoying a three-match unbeaten streak in all competitions - having recorded a draw and two wins during their current run.







The draw was against Highlands Park in their most recent competitive match. The two sides played to a goalless stalemate in Tembisa last week.







The improving Soweto giants hammered Free State Stars 4-1 to book their place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals in Orkney almost two weeks ago.







Thembinkosi Lorch, Oupa Manyisa and Mpho Makola all scored for Bucs on the night, while Stars defender Joseph Okumu netted an own-goal.







Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret will look to his captain Manyisa, who is slowly rediscovering his old form, to lead and inspire his side to victory and into the semi-finals.







Meanwhile, Celtic saw their five-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end in their last competitive match last week Wednesday.







Phunya Sele Sele suffered a 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL encounter in Bloemfontein. This remains Celtic's last competitive match.







A hard-fought 2-1 win over National First Division (NFD) side Mbombela United saw Celtic advance to the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals at home almost a fortnight ago.







Fiston Abdul Razak was the hero for Celtic on the day as the Burundi international scored in each half to hand the Free State giants the victory.







Celtic caretaker coach Lehlohonolo Seema remains in charge of the team after Luc Eymael was ordered to return to Polokwane City by the PSL in midweek.







Seema is expected to unleash Razak, who is on-loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, as they look to upset the Buccaneers and book their spot in the semi-finals.







The last time Pirates and Celtic met in the Nedbank Cup was in 2010. Bucs edged out Phunya Sele Sele 2-1 in the first round clash at the Orlando Stadium.







Phenyo Mongala and Zvenyika Makonese hit the back of the net for Pirates, while Mark Mayambela netted for Celtic from the spot-kick.







The two sides have already met this season in a league game. Celtic emerged 2-1 winners over Pirates at the Orlando Stadium last December.







Lantshene Phalane and Tshepo Rikhotso scored for Phunya Sele Sele, while Manyisa netted for the Buccaneers in the first half.