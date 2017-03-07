Orlando City's Kaka out 6 weeks with hamstring injury

Orlando City's Kaka (10) moves the ball past New York City FC's Maxime Chanot, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Orlando City will be without star Kaka for about six weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's season opener.

The team announced Monday that the attacking midfielder from Brazil suffered a grade 1-2 left hamstring strain. Kaka suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the Lions 1-0 win over New York City FC during the debut of Orlando City's new soccer stadium.

The 34-year-old Kaka will be replaced in the lineup by recently acquired Giles Barnes, who also stepped in for Kaka on Sunday.