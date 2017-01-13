Orioles stars Machado, Britton reach deals at over $11M each

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2016, file photo, Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado celebrates after his grand slam off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi during the fourth inning of a baseball game, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Washington outfielder Bryce Harper, Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, New York Mets pitchers Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom, and Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado were among 146 players eligible to exchange salary arbitration figures with their teams, though most were expected to reach agreements.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Orioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals.

Both Baltimore players avoided salary arbitration with the moves Friday. They are eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

The 24-year-old Machado will get $11.5 million. He made $5.05 million last season when he set career highs with 37 home runs, 96 RBIs and a .294 batting average. He had 114 starts at third base and 43 at shortstop.

The 29-year-old Britton will get $11.4 million. He made $6.9 million last season when he went 47 for 47 in save opportunities, had a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.