Orioles pitcher Brach goes to arbitration, asks for $3.05M

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Reliever Brad Brach became the second Baltimore Orioles player to go to arbitration this winter, asking for a raise to $3.05 million rather than the team's offer of $2,525,000.

Arbitrators Edna Francis, Robert Herzog, Sylvia Skratek listened to arguments Thursday and are expected to issue their decision Friday.

A right-hander who turns 31 in April, Brach was 10-4 with a 2.05 ERA in a career-high 71 appearances last year and made $1.3 million. He struck out 92, also a career best, in 79 innings and had two saves.

Orioles backup catcher Caleb Joseph lost his case this month and will get $700,000 rather this his $1 million request. The Orioles have won nine straight decisions since losing to pitcher Ben McDonald in 1995.

Teams have won seven of 13 cases, and the sides are on track for 15 hearings, the most since clubs won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994. New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances is the final case.