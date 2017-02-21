Orioles acquire Bleier from Yanks, add Bourn

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Baltimore acquired its second left-handed pitcher in three days when the New York Yankees dealt Richard Bleier to the Orioles for a player to be named or cash.

Bleier had a 1.96 ERA in 23 games for the Yankees last season. He was designated for assignment last week when New York finalized a contract with first baseman Chris Carter.

To make room for Bleier on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated first baseman/outfielder Christian Walker for assignment. Walker batted .148 in 13 games with Baltimore in 2014 and 2015.

The move Tuesday was the Orioles' four in four days. They agreed to minor league contracts with outfielders Craig Gentry on Saturday and with Michael Bourn on Monday and acquired left-hander Vidal Nuno from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Bourn would get a $2 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster.