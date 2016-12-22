Oregon State beats Oklahoma State in Play 4 Kay title game

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Mikayla Pivec had seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter when Oregon State pulled away and the Beavers beat previously unbeaten Oklahoma State 73-54 in the Play 4 Kay Shootout championship game on Wednesday night.

Sydney Wiese added 15 points and Breanna Brown scored 12. The Beavers (10-1) had a 9-0 run to lead 59-43 early in the fourth quarter and mostly traded baskets from that point on to earn their seventh straight win.

Neither team led by more than five in the first half until Oregon State went ahead 37-30 on Pivec's jumper with 18 seconds left in the half.

The Cowgirls (10-1) had a 4-0 run spanning both halves to close to 37-34, but the Beavers scored nine straight and led by 12. Oklahoma State got no closer than 50-43 from there.

Kaylee Jensen led the Cowgirls with 24 points and Mandy Coleman scored 15.