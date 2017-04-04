'One Shining Moment': North Carolina dominates the annual tradition


If the Kentucky Derby is the best two minutes in sports then “One Shining Moment” has to be the best three.

The annual collection of NCAA tournament highlights set to the corny but catchy song has been a tradition for 30 years now and is one of the most-anticipated features of the title game.

We gotta say: The 2017 edition is one of the best. This tournament provided no shortage of worthy highlights whether it was the buzzer-beaters of the epic Florida-Wisconsin game or the heartbreak of the Northwestern kid. Throw in that great Kentucky-North Carolina finish, Frank Martin’s Final Four run and the mop girl who was nearly run over and you’ve got one of the better OSMs they’ve ever done.

Yes, even if Lynn Marshall and LaVar Ball were conspicuously missing.

But CBS wasn’t done after One Shining Moment. Stephen Colbert and Jason Sudeikis led off Monday’s edition of “The Late Show” with a parody entitled “One Average Moment” and it was more than average when it comes to being funny.


