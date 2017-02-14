One hundred straight wins only hints at UConn's dominance

When his program suffered its most recent loss at Stanford way back in Nov. 2014, UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma told reporters that the setback showed “how damn hard it is to go undefeated.”

All the Huskies have done since is make it look astonishingly easy.

UConn won its 100th game in a row on Monday night in Storrs when it turned away sixth-ranked South Carolina 66-55. The Gamecocks actually led by one late in the second quarter, but the Huskies ended the first half on a 7-0 run and then methodically extended their lead the rest of the way.

Not only is 100 straight wins a Division I women’s basketball record, it’s also an achievement virtually unparalleled across all of sports. Two of the only longer win streaks came from remote corners of the sports world — 252 victories in a row by the Trinity (Conn.) College men’s squash team from 1998-2012 and 103 victories in a row by the North Carolina women’s soccer program from 1986-1990.

While 100 straight victories is a headline-grabbing round number, it only hints at UConn’s unprecedented dominance. Other numbers better reflect the chasm separating the Huskies from the rest of women’s college basketball’s elite programs.

Ninety-eight of UConn’s 100 victories have come by double figures. Seventy-one have come by at least 30 points. Twenty-five have come by 50 or more. Even in nine games against top-five opponents during the streak, the Huskies’ average margin of victory has been 14 points.

Such an extended stretch of excellence has exposed UConn to criticism that it’s too good, that it’s rendering women’s basketball boring and predictable. There’s some truth in that, yet it’s not the Huskies’ fault. They’ve raised the bar. Now it’s up to the rest of the country to try to meet it.

This was supposed to be the season when UConn went from untouchable to vulnerable after graduating senior stars Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck. The Huskies instead haven’t missed a beat without the first three picks in the 2016 WNBA draft, cruising to a 25-0 record that includes victories over elite foes Baylor, Notre Dame, Florida State, Texas and now South Carolina.

Sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier have emerged as the next generation of UConn stars, averaging more than 40 points per game between them. Junior guard Kia Nurse has thrived as a defensive stopper, while junior forward Gabby Williams has anchored the frontcourt despite giving up size in many of the Huskies’ most challenging games.

The 5-foot-11 Williams was UConn’s most important player in Monday’s victory over South Carolina, and not just because of her career-high 26 points. She outfought bigger, stronger South Carolina frontcourt players for 14 rebounds and helped spark a flurry of fast breaks with her disruptive defense.

What’s especially scary for the rest of the country is that UConn may only get better the next several years. The Huskies only have one senior in their starting lineup, they have high-profile transfers Azura Stevens (Duke) and Batouly Camara (Kentucky) on their bench and they have the nation’s top recruit Megan Walker set to arrive next season.

Earlier this week, Auriemma told reporters that a loss was inevitable — the only question was when. Maybe so, but if someone doesn’t get UConn this season, it could be a long, long time.

