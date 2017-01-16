On one throw, Aaron Rodgers showed his greatest quality as a superstar QB

ARLINGTON, Texas – The indescribable nuance that drives teams insane in their search for great NFL quarterbacks made the moment exquisite. We watched and saw Aaron Rodgers effectively end a game with a 36-yard arrow to Jared Cook, an insane throw finished by absurd catch. The grab set up the field goal that sent the Dallas Cowboys home after the greatest regular season in team history.
Afterward, Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said that moment, that pass play, defined Rodgers. He called the play at the line of scrimmage. He directed the protections at the line. And then he manipulated the landscape that sprawled out before him on third-and-20 – actually, at one point, glancing off Cook, who was the second and fourth options on the play. Second and fourth because the tight end was in different places at different times as the play unfolded, and that’s how Rodgers wanted things to work.
“In a situation like that, a quarterback’s best friend is that memory, that muscle memory. You’re gauging all those things. Your momentum, the receiver’s depth and kind of area, approximate the sideline, just trusting the mechanics of that throw where you’ve got to aim and try and put it in a good spot.”
Good luck quantifying that for all the NFL personnel men looking for a quarterback. And for coaches, good luck defending it. But for those who love football, appreciate it, because at 33 years old, Rodgers is on a run that could elevate him among some of the greatest quarterbacks in postseason history. Potentially from 4-6 to the Super Bowl, if the Packers can outlast the Atlanta Falcons’ scoring juggernaut in the NFC title game on the road next week. And after that, beat Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, two of the most decorated Super Bowl quarterbacks in history.
If Rodgers maintains this level of play, he can do that. His skills this season, particularly over the past eight games, have exceeded that of any competitor. That includes Brady and the Falcons’ Matt Ryan, who may win the NFL regular-season MVP. As great as that tandem has been this season, neither is as complete as Rodgers right now. Combining his ability for clutch play with statistics, leadership, poise, ball placement and command of his entire offense has turned him into a postseason monster. One the Cowboys feared as an unstoppable element heading into Sunday.
When it was over, and Rodgers had helped deliver a tight end and kicker Mason Crosby to game-breaking moments, the Packers had largely run out of hyperbole. Some of that praise could’ve been lathered on Rodgers for what he did two plays before he delivered that strike to Cook as he took a blindside hit on a sack by safety Jeff Heath, a blow that screamed turnover. Instead, Rodgers held onto the ball. That tends to happen when a guy goes on one of the greatest eight-game runs in NFL history. That’s fine, because the Cowboys weren’t afraid to share in the awe.
“He diced us up early in the game,” Cowboys safety Barry Church said.
“I don’t think I’ve seen more of an individual dictate how that game came out,” added Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
“At the end of the day, they’re going to talk about that guy as one of the top three quarterbacks [that] ever laced them up,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Someone said earlier this week, [Rodgers] has been hot for the last seven or eight weeks. He’s been hot since 2008.”
What makes Rodgers so tough to deal with now? His performance outside of the pocket has been nearly impossible to contain. Rodgers calls plays to get himself rolled away from pressure. Then he solves the layers of defensive pieces that begin to move in front of him. He’s doing it without a consistent or traditional running game. He’s doing it regardless of his offensive line’s health. Yet teams haven’t solved the problems he has been creating, despite having two months of tape to dissect.
Dallas knew as much heading into Sunday, too. Early this past week, one team source told Yahoo Sports that Rodgers was going to give the Cowboys’ defensive front fits with his movement. The source said the Cowboys hoped to control tempo and keep Green Bay off the field – but also needed to score on every single possession. And the source mentioned one player in particular that was troubling: Cook, a tight end who was going to be a mismatch in the secondary and likely pick up the targets that Jordy Nelson would typically get.
That’s exactly what happened Sunday. Dallas’ safeties had issues with Cook all game long, particularly when Rodgers was breaking the pocket and extending plays, leaving linebackers or safeties struggling to keep up with an athletic tight end. And when the pivotal moment arrived Sunday, that’s what Rodgers went for when he called the definitive play at the line of scrimmage – a play that would have both Cook and wideout Randall Cobb dragging into the sideline from the backside. A look that allowed Rodgers to focus on Cook at one point, then back to Cobb, then back to Cook again, effectively manipulating the safeties into committing to one player or the other and opening an opportunity.
Thirty-six yards later, with three seconds left on the clock, Rodgers threw a pass that couldn’t have been straighter if it were attached to a zipper. Cook called the throw perfect. Exactly where Rodgers wanted it, taking the precise opportunity that he thought might present itself.
“I’ve made better throws,” Rodgers would say later. “And I think I’ve made more athletic plays. That was a combination of a good protection and just being patient outside the pocket, putting the ball where I wanted to, and then Cookie made a phenomenal catch.”
Rodgers has made better throws. He may have made more athletic plays. But few of them have come moment after moment, week after week in a run that is writing one of the most defining chapters of his career.
