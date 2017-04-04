Olympic decision reaction; U.S. women advance to semis; Blackhawks' health (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Youppi! is never one to not want to show off some skills.

• “The NHL has always said it couldn’t measure positives from the NHL’s participation in the Olympics, unlike, say, a league-run World Cup. But there was clearly a price. The owners just set it too high, and nobody moved to meet it.” [The Star]

• “It would take a seismic, last-second shift by one of the stakeholders – either the IOC, IIHF, NHLPA or NHL television partner NBC – to bring the NHL back into the fold in time for Pyeongchang.” [TSN]

• “Let me say this in no uncertain terms: this is bad. It’s bad for hockey. South Korea may not be China, but it’s not the Solomon Islands. There are a lot of people and influential sponsors who could be exposed to the game.” [Sportsnet]

• The thought was that Nolan Patrick was set to be the No. 1 pick this year. But injuries and Nico Hischier’s play have made it a toss-up. [The Hockey News]

• The U.S. women beat Finland Monday night to take the top spot in their group at the Women’s World Championship. They’ll now receive a bye and advance to the semifinals. [Excelle Sports]

• Ron Hextall has been named general manager of Canada’s entry at next month’s men’s World Championship. [Hockey Canada]

• Now that they’ve locked up the top spot in the West, the Chicago Blackhawks are focusing on health heading into the playoffs. [CSN Chicago]

• What the end of two lengthy streaks means for the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers. [Spector’s Hockey]

• Here’s the plan for Sunday’s festivities as the Red Wings say goodbye to Joe Louis Arena. [MLive]

• What this season has meant to the Columbus Blue Jackets. [BS Hockey]

• Mats Zuccarello has been nothing but great for the New York Rangers this season. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Examining Leon Draisaitl’s 2016-17 season with the Edmonton Oilers. [Oilers Nation]

• She may be from Toronto, but Danelle Im will be starring for the South Korea hockey team at next year’s Olympics. [Color of Hockey]

• A good look at how much Evgeni Malkin has meant to fantasy hockey rosters this season. [Dobber Hockey]

• RIP Beer Grandma. [Grand Forks Herald]

• Remembering when Chicago, this year’s Frozen Four host, had a D-I men’s program. [College Hockey News]

• Finally, this little guy is living the dream:

