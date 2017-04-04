Olympic decision reaction; U.S. women advance to semis; Blackhawks' health (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

MONTREAL, QC – MARCH 31: Montreal Canadiens mascot Youppi, former Montreal Expos mascot during the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Toronto Blue Jays spring training game on March 31, 2017, at Montreal Olympic Stadium in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire)

• Youppi! is never one to not want to show off some skills.

• “The NHL has always said it couldn’t measure positives from the NHL’s participation in the Olympics, unlike, say, a league-run World Cup. But there was clearly a price. The owners just set it too high, and nobody moved to meet it.” [The Star]

• “It would take a seismic, last-second shift by one of the stakeholders – either the IOC, IIHF, NHLPA or NHL television partner NBC – to bring the NHL back into the fold in time for Pyeongchang.” [TSN]

• “Let me say this in no uncertain terms: this is bad. It’s bad for hockey. South Korea may not be China, but it’s not the Solomon Islands. There are a lot of people and influential sponsors who could be exposed to the game.” [Sportsnet]

• The thought was that Nolan Patrick was set to be the No. 1 pick this year. But injuries and Nico Hischier’s play have made it a toss-up. [The Hockey News]

• The U.S. women beat Finland Monday night to take the top spot in their group at the Women’s World Championship. They’ll now receive a bye and advance to the semifinals. [Excelle Sports]

• Ron Hextall has been named general manager of Canada’s entry at next month’s men’s World Championship. [Hockey Canada]

• Now that they’ve locked up the top spot in the West, the Chicago Blackhawks are focusing on health heading into the playoffs. [CSN Chicago]

• What the end of two lengthy streaks means for the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers. [Spector’s Hockey]

• Here’s the plan for Sunday’s festivities as the Red Wings say goodbye to Joe Louis Arena. [MLive]

• What this season has meant to the Columbus Blue Jackets. [BS Hockey]

Mats Zuccarello has been nothing but great for the New York Rangers this season. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Examining Leon Draisaitl’s 2016-17 season with the Edmonton Oilers. [Oilers Nation]

• She may be from Toronto, but Danelle Im will be starring for the South Korea hockey team at next year’s Olympics. [Color of Hockey]

• A good look at how much Evgeni Malkin has meant to fantasy hockey rosters this season. [Dobber Hockey]

• RIP Beer Grandma. [Grand Forks Herald]

• Remembering when Chicago, this year’s Frozen Four host, had a D-I men’s program. [College Hockey News]

• Finally, this little guy is living the dream:

