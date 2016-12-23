Old Dominion wins Bahamas Bowl in school's first bowl appearance

Old Dominion is undefeated in bowl games. Yeah, the Monarchs have played in just one bowl game. But we’re going with it.

The Monarchs beat Eastern Michigan 24-20 in Friday’s Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, the first bowl appearance in Old Dominion history. The school moved to the FBS level from FCS in 2014.

And not only did Old Dominion win a bowl game in its first three years at college football’s top level, it got a 10-win season too. The win over EMU means Old Dominion finishes the season at 10-3.

Eastern Michigan had two opportunities late in the game to get a tie or take the lead but some curious game-management decisions prevented an Eagle win from happening.

Trailing 24-17 with about nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, EMU had 4th and goal from the 3. Instead of playing for the possible tie, the Eagles elected to kick the field goal to cut the deficit to four. But since you’re good at math, you know a field goal is only worth three. The kick meant Eastern Michigan still needed to get a touchdown to have a chance to go for the win.

The Eagles got a stop right after the field goal, but then elected to punt with less than seven minutes left on 4th and 3 inside their own half of the field. A penalty on Old Dominion gave EMU the ball back, but the next set of downs resulted in a 4th and 8 with less than six minutes left.

And once again, EMU decided to punt. The Eagles never got the ball back as Old Dominion ran out the clock.

ODU running back Ray Lawry had 133 yards rushing while quarterback David Washington threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns, completing 11 of 20 pass attempts.

Eastern Michigan, which was making just its second-ever bowl appearance, finishes the season at 7-6.

