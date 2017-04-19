Okumbi: I missed Gor Mahia players against Malawi

Gor Mahia players were never allowed to feature for Kenya due to league commitments

Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi has admitted that he missed Gor Mahia players against Malawi on Tuesday.

Boniface Oluoch, Musa Mohammed, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo and Francis Kahata were called to the squad to face Malawi but the club did not release them following league assignments. Okumbi says he has no bad feeling over their absence but next time it should not be the same.

"Yes, I missed them. That is a fact. They are players with experience and some of them have been turning out for the national team. It is a situation that I understood, but I wish it doesn’t repeat. They are part of my future plans because I believe they will help us a great deal.

"Sometimes things like these do happen and as a coach you have to work with the available players," he told Goal.

Okumbi is preparing the national team for Chan 2018 competition to be held next year in Kenya.