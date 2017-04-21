Okumbi impressed by Chemelil Sugar midfielder

Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi is impressed with the impact made by Chemelil Sugar's midfielder Victor Majid against Malawi.

The defensive midfielder played for close to 90 minutes before being subbed off for Geoffrey Kataka in a 0-0 draw against The Flames on Tuesday. Okumbi says the player will definitely be considered in future assignments, but he definitely has to work harder to be a regular.

Sofapaka likened to Gor Mahia in KPL

"Majid (Victor) had a good game alongside Otieno (Duncan), he was composed and made crucial interceptions and the most important thing was his work-rate. It is a good outing for him but he has to work harder and be consistent to be considered on a regular basis.

"It is a competitive world, and you have to consistently perform to keep your position in the team," he told Goal.

Okumbi is building a local side to take part in the upcoming Chan 2018 competition.