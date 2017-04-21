Okoye reveals reason for Niger Tornadoes exit

After an impressive first half of the season, the player said the Ikon Allah Boys must avoid resting on their laurels ahead of the conluding part

With a move to another topflight club on the cards, Ifeanyi Okoye reveals the rationale behind his departure from Niger Tornadoes.

The midfielder has left the Ikon Allah Boys and is on the verge of completing a move to another side, yet to be revealed.

"After the game most of the fans if not all knew I was leaving the club," Okoye told Goal.

"I pleaded with them and explained that I wasn't just leaving Niger Tornadoes for any negative reasons.

"I told them I was leaving for greener pastures. I am just leaving Tornadoes for a more ambitious club.

"With regards to where I am heading to like I said before now, my manager will handle that but as for now I will wait for the highest bidder.

"My manager is taking absolute control of the transfer details and it will be announced once the paper work is done."

Okoye scored five goals in the first half of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League season.