Oklahoma State wins at Oklahoma for 1st time since 2004

Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans (1) shoots as Oklahoma center Jamuni McNeace (4) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Juwan Evans scored 24 points, got a key steal late and Oklahoma State rallied in the final minute to beat Oklahoma 68-66 on Monday night for the Cowboys' first win in Norman since 2004.

It snapped Oklahoma State's 12-game losing streak at OU.

With Oklahoma up 66-63, Oklahoma State's Mitchell Solomon made two free throws with 24.1 seconds left, then Evans's steal led to a 3-pointer by Phil Forte with 11 seconds remaining that put the Cowboys up 68-66. Jeffrey Carroll blocked Kameron McGusty's 3-pointer in the closing seconds that would have won it for Oklahoma.

Forte and Lindy Waters each scored 11 points for Oklahoma State (14-8, 3-6 Big 12), which won its fourth straight.

McGusty, a freshman, scored a season-high 22 points for the Sooners (8-13, 2-7), who has lost four in a row.

Oklahoma led 36-35 at halftime behind 13 points from McGusty.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State needed the win to boost its NCAA Tournament hopes. With a rough start to the conference season, the Cowboys couldn't afford to lose to an opponent at the bottom of the conference standings, especially with an earlier loss to Texas, another struggling team.

Oklahoma remained on a skid after having shown signs of maturity a few weeks ago in wins against West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Sooners have now lost its past three Big 12 games by five in two overtimes to Iowa State, by one to Texas and now by two to Oklahoma State.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State plays at No. 7 West Virginia on Saturday with a shot at the kind of win that gets the tournament committee's attention.

Oklahoma will play at Texas Tech on Saturday.

