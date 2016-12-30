Oklahoma State spoils Colorado's return to bowl season with Alamo Bowl blowout

Colorado’s first bowl appearance in nine years didn’t go very well.

The 10th-ranked Buffs were blown out by No. 12 Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, 38-8. It was a completely dominant performance for the Cowboys, who put up 527 yards of offense while limiting the Buffs to just 318 yards.

Mason Rudolph had another big day through the air for the Cowboys, completing 22-of-32 passes for 314 yards and three scores. To the surprise of nobody, James Washington was his top target. Before leaving the game with a finger injury, Washington hauled in nine passes for 171 yards and a score.

Things started slowly on offense for both sides. Oklahoma State’s lead was just 3-0 after one quarter. It took a trick play from the Cowboys early in the second to really get things going. Rudolph took a shotgun snap and tossed it backward to running back Chris Carson, Carson then tossed it back to Rudolph for a big gain. Carson scored on a 10-yard rush on the very next play to give Oklahoma State a 10-0 lead.

OSU then took a 17-0 lead into the break after Rudolph found Washington for a five-yard score.

The Buffs offense, with Sefo Liufau sidelined with an ankle injury, continued to sputter in the third. And by the time the third frame came to an end, Oklahoma State had extended its lead to 31-0 via two more Rudolph touchdown passes.

Liufau returned to the game and helped his team avoid the shutout with a touchdown run in the fourth, but it was too little too late.

For Oklahoma State, the win should remove some of the bad taste from losing the season finale to Oklahoma with the Big 12 on the line. On top of that, the Cowboys reached the 10-win mark for the third time in four seasons and won a bowl game in five of the last seven seasons.

Mike Gundy (and his mullet) was quite happy with the performance, but not happy enough to take a Gatorade bath.

On the other side, the loss brings a resurgent season to a disappointing end for Colorado. CU hoped to bounce back after getting blown out by Washington in the Pac-12 title game to College Football Playoff participant Washington, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Still, it was a great year for the Buffs. CU won 10 games for the first time since 2001 and won its first Pac-12 South title this season. In its previous three seasons under Mike MacIntyre, Colorado was a combined 10-27 overall and 2-25 in conference play.

The Alamo Bowl was the first bowl appearance for the program since 2007. The Buffs haven’t won a bowl since 2004.

