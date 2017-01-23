Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield is early Vegas favorite for 2017 Heisman

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has the chance to become the second player to repeat as Heisman Trophy winner in 2017, but he’s not the early favorite to win the award.

Bovada released its early odds for the 2017 Heisman and two other quarterbacks — Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett — are listed ahead of Jackson, who threw for 3,543 yards, rushed for 1,571 yards and combined for 51 touchdowns in 2016. Mayfield is listed as an 11/2 favorite for the Heisman, with Barrett at 6/1 and Jackson at 7/1.

Mayfield and Barrett will square off in Week 2 when the Sooners travel to Columbus on Sept. 9. Barrett threw for four touchdowns and had 74 rushing yards when the Sooners and Buckeyes played in 2016 — a 45-24 OSU win. Mayfield, who set a single-season NCAA record for quarterback efficiency in 2016, threw for 226 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

Another quarterback, USC sophomore Sam Darnold, has the fourth-best odds at 9/1. The first non-quarterback listed is Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who will be a junior in 2017. Barkley is listed at 10/1 alongside a teammate, PSU quarterback Trace McSorley, and Washington quarterback Jake Browning.

Here are the rest of the odds:

Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State – 12/1

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA – 12/1

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State – 12/1

Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama – 12/1

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU – 15/1

Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama – 15/1

Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State – 22/1

Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia – 25/1

Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn – 25/1

Shane Buechele, QB, Texas – 35/1

Luke Falk, QB, Washington State – 35/1

