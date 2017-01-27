Oklahoma City Thunder's Westbrook headlines All-Star reserves

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has earned Most Valuable Player honors in the past two editions of the NBA All-Star (AFP Photo/Harry How)

Los Angeles (AFP) - One day after he posted his 60th career triple-double, and his 23rd of the season, Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook headed the list of NBA All-Star reserves selected by the league's coaches.

Despite his prolific output this season, Westbrook wasn't voted into the Western Conference starting lineup in polling of fans, media and players.

But Westbrook, who earned Most Valuable Player honors in the past two editions of the mid-season showcase, got the nod as expected from coaches for the February 19 event in New Orleans.

First-time All-Stars Gordon Hayward of the Utah Jazz, DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers and Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets were also named.

Joining Westbrook, Hayward and Jordan in the West are DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings, Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies and Draymond Green and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Green and Thompson join teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant who were named starters for the West, the Warriors matching a league record with four All-Star selections.

Durant will be teaming with Westbrook again after departing Oklahoma City as a free agent to join the Warriors this season.

In addition to Walker, the East reserves are Paul George of the Indiana Pacers, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, Paul Millsap of the Atlanta Hawks, Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics and John Wall of the Washington Wizards.

Love joins East starters Kyrie Irving and LeBron James to give the conference-leading Cavaliers three All-Stars.

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, who played in the past seven All-Star Games and nine of the past 10, was not chosen.

Dwyane Wade's run of 12 straight All-Star selections also ended and the West will be without two-time All-Star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge also missed the cut.

Westbrook, who led the West to victories in the 2015 and 2016 All-Star Games, is the only player in league history to win All-Star MVP Award outright in back-to-back years.

Now a six-time All-Star selection, Westbrook is averaging 30.7 points per game, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists and is on pace to join Oscar Robertson (1961-62) as the only players to average a triple-double for an entire season.