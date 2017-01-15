Ohio State beats Michigan State for first Big Ten win 72-67

Ohio State center Trevor Thompson, right, goes up to shoot against Michigan State forward Nick Ward during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- JaQuan Lyle made 5 of 7 shots from the 3-point line and scored 22 points as Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State 72-67 on Sunday for the Buckeyes' first Big Ten win this season.

Marc Loving and Jae'Sean Tate each added 12 for the Buckeyes (11-7, 1-4 Big Ten), whose season was on the verge of collapsing after a disastrous start in the conference, inconsistent play and the loss of a key player to season-ending injury.

Ohio State grabbed a 59-58 lead on a Lyle 3-pointer with 7:15 left and led by as many as seven. Michigan State (12-7, 4-2) surged back in final 3 1/2 minutes but it wasn't good enough as the Spartans had to start fouling to stop the clock.

A layup by Miles Bridges pulled Michigan State to 70-67 with 20 seconds left. But Kam Williams converted a free throw for a four-point lead and Joshua Langford missed a 3-pointer.

Bridges paced Michigan State with 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Nick Ward had nine points, and Alvin Ellis III added eight.

Ohio State led 36-33 at the half. The Buckeyes grabbed the lead at 9:20 with back-to-back 3-pointers from Loving and led by as much as seven. A 3-pointer from Langford with 3 seconds left capped the first-half scoring.

The Buckeyes out-rebounded the Spartans 5 to 1 on the offensive boards in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: A talented team that ran into an inspired opponent. Spartans played well, but the Buckeyes were better.

Ohio State: Biggest win of the year so far for the Buckeyes, who were on a downward spiral in the Big Ten. The win over a good Michigan State team is a huge confidence boost.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Plays at Indiana on Saturday.

Ohio State: Plays at Nebraska on Wednesday night.

---

More on AP college basketball: College Basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy