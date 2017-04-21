Odeyemi has potentials to excel, says Niger Tornadoes' Bala

After an impressive first half of the season, the player said the Ikon Allah Boys must avoid resting on their laurels ahead of the conluding part

Niger Tornadoes coach, Abubakar Bala believes Ebenezer Odeyemi has the potentials to excel following his match-winning performance against Kano Pillars.

Ten minutes from the end of the first half, Odeyemi scored his fourth goal of the season to ensure the Ikon Allah Boys secure a 1-0 win over Sai Masu Gida on Wednesday.

"It is something we have been training him on in every training session," Bala told Goal.

"He is a good striker with great potentials to excel. We have identified that he wants to be comfortable in front of goal.

"We have told him to take his chances and shoot at goal. Even if he is backing the goal, he should learn to turn and make an attempt on goal," he added.

"And he has started doing that for us. We will keep working on him during the mid season break.

"The important area we want our strikers to do better is on making the right judgement in the goal area.

"I'm glad he took to instructions and happy to see him make progress. I believe he will score more in the second round," he concluded.