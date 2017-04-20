NSL Roundup: Vihiga United go top of the table

Vihiga United are now at the top of the table but Nakuru AllStars were the biggest winners after walloping Bidco United 6-1

Six matches were played in the National Super League, with a total of 15 goals being scored.

GFE 105 failed to roar at Kipchoge Keino Stadium after falling to visitors Administration Police by a solitary goal. The lone goal was scored by Abbas Abdulkarim in the second half. At Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi, KCB defeated Palos by the same margin.

Former AFC Leopards man Simon Abuko gave the Bankers maximum points, and in turn helped his team move to the sixth position with 14 points, a point more than seventh placed Palos.

The biggest winners were Nakuru AllStars, who whipped visitors Bidco United 6-1 to record the biggest win in the season so far. The home side scored through Peter Ng'ang'a (hat-trick), with other goals coming from Anthony Kamau and Peter Amani. After nine matches, the Nakuru-based side is placed third with 15 points.

FC Talanta continued with their fine run in the league after defeating Nairobi City Stars 2-0. The John Kamau led side scored through George Bill and Erick Kapaito to send the team to the ninth position with 13 points, a position above Nairobi City Stars.

Vihig United went on top of the table after defeating Kibera Black Stars 3-0, with Ushuru downing hosts AgroChemicals by a solitary goal. Mosca failed to torn up against Police FC prompting the referee to award the latter a walk over.