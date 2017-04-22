NPFL midweek games causes fatigue, says Nasarawa United's Abdulkadir

The Solid Miners midfielder has pleaded with the LMC to consider the players with regards to scheduling of games in the NPFL

Nasarawa United's Aminu Abdulkadir frowns at the League Management Company's choice of midweek fixtures in the Nigerian topflight

Abdulkadir explains that long journeys combined with such match schedules create room for fatigue and thus, does not allow players put in quality performances.

"We have been playing midweek and weekend matches, it isn't that easy because of some other factors," Abdulkadir told Goal.

"We travel long journeys on bad roads, fatigue is a major concern and while you get back to our home thinking of resting a bit, another match will be waiting the next weekend.

"That won't bring out the best in every player. The players are the main actors in the league and it is wise that we consider their health while major decisions are taken."

"The league is on break but we shall play in the state FA Cup and on April 30 we shall play a rescheduled league match against Rivers United," he added.

"Before we know it the second stanza of the league will start. Though it's a concern to a lot of players in the league but regardless of the situation, our first priority is to achieve our set goals at Nasarawa Uited which is the most important thing."

Abdulkadir has played in eight matches, four as a substitute, for the Solid Miners registering a goal and two assists.