NPFL Match Day 19: Plateau United move top after MFM's slip

The Peace Boys surged to the top of the NPFL standings after the Olukoya Boys lost at the Promise Keepers on Wednesday

Akwa United 2-0 MFM FC

Akwa United continued their home dominance over MFM FC as they beat the Olukoya Boys 2-0 in the Matchday 19 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday.

The Promise Keepers' strength in midfield out powered the Fidelis Ilechukwu managed team as they broke the deadlock through usual suspect Ibrahim Muazum Alhassan in the 17th minute.

MFM's hopes of snatching an equaliser got dented as Ubong Friday scored Akwa's second goal as the game ended 2-0.

Lobi Stars 3-1 Sunshine Stars

A hat trick from Anthony Okpotu saw Lobi Stars run out a 3-1 winners at the Aper Aku Stadium against Sunshine Stars.

Okpotu scored in the 45th and 47th minutes respectively to put the Pride of Benue well on the way to three points in Makurdi.

Samad pulled one back following a perfect corner kick by Sunday Abe.

The predatory Okpotu wrapped up his hat trick seven minutes from the end of the match as Lobi negotiated a potentially tricky home match with relative ease.

Plateau United 3-0 Katsina United

Plateau United ran riot over Katsina United by winning 3-0 at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium.

The Peace Boys started the game as the brightest side; they had two corner-kicks in the space of one minute and were rewarded when Joshua Obaje drew the curtain raiser.

The homers kept the pressure on Katsina and in the 47th minute they registered the second goal through Kabiru Umar.

Plateau United took total control of the game as they toyed with Wikki with their swift and juicy football. In the 85th minute, Jimmy Ambrose completed the massacre with an angled drived that sailed to the back of the net.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-1 Shooting Stars

FC Ifeanyi Ubah remain hot on heels of the chasing park following their win 2-1 over ten-man Shooting Stars. Godwin Obaje struck a brace as the Anambra Warriors down out Sunday Faleye's opener.

Under siege, the visitors won possession on the edge of their area. Faleye dribbled past Adeleye Olamilekan before tapping home the opener at the other end. FC Ifeanyi Ubah got back on level terms, though, with Obaje netting from the penalty spot.

Adebayo Junior was then sent off for shoving and the Ibadan side were down to ten men some minutes before the hour. The visitors couldn't hold out forever with the numerical disadvantage. Obaje was once again on target from the spot six minutes from time.

Enyimba FC 1-0 Remo Stars

Remo Stars' fight against relegation took another crushing setback as they slumped to a damaging defeat to Enyimba.

Samuel Chukwude's well executed 41st minute free kick condemned the Sky Blue Stars to a second-successive loss in a row.

Enyimba still lie seventh on the log, while Remo Stars are in the relegation zone.

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Kano Pillars

Niger Tornadoes maintained fourth spot in the NPFL table thanks to a narrow 1-0 over off-form Kano Pillars.

Ebenezer Opeyemi scored the only goal, hooking in from close range two minutes into the second half.

Tornadoes dominated against Masu Gida, who have never taken a point since the Ikon Allah Boys adopted Lokoja as their home ground.

Abia Warriors 2-0 Wikki Tourists

Abia Warriors cruised to a 2-0 victory against Wikki Tourists thanks to a brace from Ndifreke Effiong at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The Giants Elephants fell behind in the 18th minute and found themselves two down in the 81st minute as the Ochendo Babes strengthened their title ambitions.

Both sides will lock horns in the Match day 20 on Sunday.

El Kanemi Warriors 1-0 ABS FC

No team appears capable of stopping El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri after the Desert Warriors pipped ABS FC 1-0 in an entertaining encounter.

Samuel Mathias scored on the stroke of halftime for El Kanemi, who were frustrated on numerous occasions by goalkeeper Suleiman Dogo.