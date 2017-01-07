Now Jadeveon Clowney has a great NFL highlight to go with 'The Hit'

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will always be known for one play, his amazing hit in the Outback Bowl when he was with the University of South Carolina.

His interception in Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Oakland Raiders won’t go viral like “The Hit” did, but it was a heck of a highlight.

In the first quarter, Clowney sniffed out a screen pass on third down. He retreated and tipped Connor Cook’s pass before it got to Latavius Murray, batted it again and hauled it in for a great interception. It was a great combination of athleticism and diagnosing a play. That was his first NFL interception. On the next play, the Texans scored to take a 10-0 lead.





Clowney was the first overall pick of the draft in 2014 – some say because of that one hit in the Outback Bowl – but his career started slowly, mostly because of knee injuries. He came on this season when the Texans needed him. J.J. Watt missed most of the season with a back injury, but Clowney became a very good defender with 52 tackles and six sacks.

On Saturday against the Raiders he started off the game by tipping a pass incomplete on the first series, then getting the big interception on Oakland’s second series. Clowney has been overshadowed by Oakland defensive end Khalil Mack, the fifth pick of the 2014 draft, through his short career, but he was the one making plays early on against the Raiders.

