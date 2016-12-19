Nova Southeastern player dies in car crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Dallas Perez, a member of Nova Southeastern's NCAA Division II national championship baseball team this past season, has died in a car crash.

The school says Perez died Sunday. The Miami native was 21.

Perez batted .246 with one home run and 12 RBIs for the Sharks last season. He transferred closer to home after spending one year as a redshirt on Appalachian State's football team.

Sharks baseball coach Greg Brown says ''we are all at a deficit in the wake of this tragedy, but none more than his family.''

The school has made crisis counselors available to those affected by Perez's death.

Perez was a sophomore, majoring in finance.