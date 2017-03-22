Notre Dame, minus top scorer, faces Ohio State

If Notre Dame is going to advance to the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in seven years, the Fighting Irish will have to do it without their best player.

Brianna Turner will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, the school announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 junior forward, who averaged 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, sustained the injury when she came down awkwardly after trying to catch a pass late in the first half of an 88-82 win over Purdue on Sunday.

"Please don't sleep on (Notre Dame)," Turner wrote on Twitter after the diagnosis. "(We're) built for this."

The top-seeded Irish (32-3) face No. 5 Ohio State in the Sweet 16 on Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

The Buckeyes are already in the heart of the Bluegrass, where they beat Kentucky schools in the tournament's first two rounds.

Both teams built big leads in the round of 32 on Sunday before their opponents came roaring back.

The Buckeyes (28-6) led fourth-seeded Kentucky by 19 points early in the second half. But the Wildcats cut it to one in the fourth quarter before Ohio State regained control down the stretch in an 82-68 win.

In the first round, Ohio State got by 12th-seeded Western Kentucky 70-63.

At home on Sunday, Notre Dame had a 16-point lead evaporate against Purdue as the Boilermakers outscored the Irish 19-8 in the fourth quarter. The Irish needed overtime to hold off the No. 9 seed.

"We completely fell apart offensively," Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said after the game. "It's just so different without (Turner) when you're in the ball screen, because they have to worry about her."

Some of the focus for the Fighting Irish will now turn to 6-foot-4 backup Kristina Nelson, who played 14 second-half minutes against Purdue.

"(Nelson) can score," Irish assistant coach Carol Owens told ND Insider. "She's a good back-to-the-basket scorer. She comes up with some rebounds. Sometimes, she might get called for an illegal screen, but she's one of our better screeners."

Ohio State on Sunday looked ready to run Kentucky out of its own gym, leading 50-31 a minute into the second half. But the Wildcats started chipping away at the deficit, cutting it to 65-64 on a Makayla Epps 3-pointer with 8:06 to play.

"I just told the team to get back to the things we were doing," Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff told The Columbus Dispatch. "What we talked about in timeouts was getting back to balancing our offense, making sure we get to the free-throw line and get to the rim, and then we have to buckle down, get stops and get some rebounds."

With leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell struggling in the second half, forward Tori McCoy stepped up, scoring six straight points to push the Buckeyes' lead back to nine with 3:36 to go.

"As the crowd was going, I was getting a little bit nervous," said McCoy, who had 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the field to go with 12 rebounds and four blocks. "But we made it through."

The winner will advance to the Elite Eight to face second-seeded Stanford or third-seeded Texas.