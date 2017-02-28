Notre Dame, FSU each place 2 on all-ACC women's hoop team

Notre Dame's Brianna Turner (11) goes up to shoot between Florida State's Nausia Woolfolk (13) and Chatrice White (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Top-seeded Notre Dame and No. 2 seed Florida State each placed two players on the all-Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball team.

The 10-player first team was announced Tuesday following a vote of school representatives and media members.

Forward Brianna Turner and guard Lindsay Allen helped the third-ranked Fighting Irish (27-3) make it four No. 1 seeds in four seasons in the ACC, which begins its conference tournament Wednesday in Conway, South Carolina.

The eighth-ranked Seminoles (25-5) placed forward Shakayla Thomas and guard Leticia Romero on the first team.

Also on the first team were Duke's Lexie Brown and Rebecca Greenwell, Louisville's Asia Durr and Myisha Hines-Allen and the league's top two scorers, Alexis Peterson and Brittney Sykes, both of Syracuse.