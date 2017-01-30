Notre Dame calls off spring practice trip to Florida

Like Michigan did last year, Notre Dame was planning to spend part of its spring practice schedule down at IMG Academy in Florida. But now that’s no longer the case.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly told reporters Monday that the recent ruling from the Power Five conferences to ban off-campus practices during a vacation period swayed him to call off the trip.

“Because of the new legislation, we decided not to go to IMG for our spring training,” Kelly said. “I just feel like with that rule now officially on the books, it doesn’t make any sense for us to do something that they have now legislated out.”

Michigan practiced for a few days at IMG, a school in Bradenton, Florida, that boasts one of the most-talented high school football rosters in the country, last spring. When Jim Harbaugh and company announced the move, it caused quite a bit of uproar across college football last year. Despite the obvious effects on recruiting, the proposal to ban the practice was presented as a concern about student-athlete time demands.

The ban doesn’t officially begin until August 1, and despite the fact that it will still be cold in Indiana during the Irish’s spring practice, Kelly still opted to cancel the trip, which was reportedly in the final portion of planning stages.

“I don’t want to be that team, you know, that jumps in there just before they change the legislation,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s approach differs from that of Harbaugh, who will take his program across the globe to Rome, Italy, for “a special educational and football experience” in April.

And speaking of IMG, Notre Dame officially announced the hire of David Ballou to its strength and conditioning staff. Ballou most recently was on the IMG staff and is the fourth person to join the Irish from IMG, joining running back Tony Jones Jr. and safety Spencer Perry — both 2016 signees — and offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, an early enrollee in the 2017 class.

