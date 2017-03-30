Nothing to gain? Myles Garrett explains why he ran 40-yard dash at Texas A&M pro day

The overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft has exactly zero to gain by working out for NFL teams from here until April 27. But that didn’t stop pass rusher Myles Garrett from working out at Texas A&M’s pro day on Thursday.

It was a curious decision, especially after Garrett worked out well at the NFL scouting combine a month ago. But allow Garrett — the assumed No. 1 overall selection of the Cleveland Browns — to explain his reasoning for running a 40-yard dash.

“To improve on what I’ve done,” Garrett told SEC Network. “I am not satisfied with just doing well or [being] just good. I want to be great. That’s up to my standards, not to anyone else’s.”

It’s kind of admirable, if not risky. The chances of suffering a major injury at the pro day might be remote, but they’re not zilch either.

Garrett blew the roof off Lucas Oil Stadium (figuratively, of course) at the combine by running a 4.64-second 40 at the combine at 272 pounds. He actually appeared to improve his time on Thursday, with an unofficial 4.61 (via NFL.com). He also broad jumped 126 inches on Thursday, which was a slight dip from his combine jump of 128.

So what has changed with Garrett’s draft stock now? Not a darned thing. He’s still going No. 1, we assume, after Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday at the annual NFL spring meetings that the team would not be trading the top pick.

As for what Garrett will bring to the team that drafts him, he said: “A guy that’s going to come in with relentless work ethic and someone that is going to challenge people every day, to come and lead … because you can never have enough leaders on the field.”

Garrett was the guy entering his pro day, and there’s no reason to think he walked out of there with his status changed.

Except maybe for Garrett’s agent, who likely sighed with relief when his client emerged from the workout unaffected.

