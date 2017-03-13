Norwegian teams set world record after playing eight overtimes (Video)

Hockey history was made in Norway on Sunday night. The GET-ligaen playoff game between Storhamar and Sparta set a world record after needing eight overtimes to decide a winner, sending the 5,526 in attendance home after 2:30 a.m. local time.

It was Storhamar coming out on top, thanks to a goal from Joakim Jenson eight hours and 35 minutes after the puck dropped for the first period.

How elated were some for the ending? From the Storhamar game report:

Holy Jumpin! …and sweet mothers of (ice hockey) Gods! This was something we will never forget. Thanks to both teams for a mind blowing experience.

This is translated from Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, but kind of sums up things from the Sparta side:

“It is impossible to describe. One has to be here and experience it to understand what is happening,” Sparta’s head coach Lenny Eriksson told Aftonbladet during the game.

The total time of play was 217:14, which crushed the previous record set in 1936 by the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Maroons, who needed six overtimes to finish the first game of their Stanley Cup semi-final series.

Over the 11 periods in Norway there was 189 total shots (96-93 in favor of Storhamar) and only 24 penalty minutes handed out. Storhamar was awarded a penalty shot in the seventh OT, but was denied, likely because the player, as Storhamar’s game report reads, “had no juice in his legs.”

Storhamar now has a 3-2 lead in their series.

Some fans did leave during the game, including the head Storhamar’s supporters group, who has work in the morning. But those who stayed got to experience history and now have a story to tell forever.

Hopefully the boys all get some rest and nutrients in their bodies. Game 6 is Tuesday night.

