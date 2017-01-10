Northwestern women's basketball player Jordan Hankins found dead

Jordan Hankins, a sophomore on the Northwestern women’s basketball team, was found dead Monday afternoon in her dorm room on the university’s campus.

“The Evanston Police Department is investigating the death, as it does with all deaths on campus,” read a release from a program spokesman. “There is no indication of foul play or any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community. The nature and cause of death will be determined by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

Hankins, a 5-foot-8 guard out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, was averaging 3.6 points per game and 1.2 rebounds per game off the bench.

“Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman,” Northwestern head coach Joe McKeown said in a statement. “This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.”

“We are heartbroken and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jordan Hankins,” said athletic director Jim Phillips. “Our love and thoughts are with her family, teammates and friends. Jordan made a dramatic impact on our Wildcats community. Our department is solely focused on supporting those who adored her.”

Northwestern’s game at Minnesota on Wednesday has been canceled, and no makeup date has been announced.