Northwestern mom Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrates NCAA bid with a perfect Seinfeld tweet

After 78 fruitless seasons, the Northwestern University men’s basketball team entered its own bizarro world and secured its first bid to the NCAA basketball tournament. It was announced as a No. 8 seed during Sunday’s selection show and will face ninth-seeded Vanderbilt in the West regional.

As you’ll see below, the Wildcats’ first-ever appearance in March Madness sparked off wild celebrations among the team and students in Evanston, Ill. But it also garnered a lot of attention on Twitter as actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted a very relevant Seinfeld clip to her 681K followers.





If you’re a casual college hoops fan, you might be wondering why Louis-Dreyfus would be tweeting about the tourney fate of a Big Ten team. The answer is a simple one, yada yada yada: In addition to being one of the school’s most famous alums, she’s also the mother of Charlie Hall, a Northwestern walk-on.

And if you’re of a certain age that’s too young to remember the clip (or doesn’t watch the ubiquitous Seinfeld reruns)? Well, it’s from the episode “Little Kicks” that first aired on October 10, 1996 and featured Louis-Dreyfus’ character Elaine Benes awkwardly dancing at a party. It was one of her signature moments on the show and perfect for a team that’s headed to its first-ever “Big Dance.”

Speaking of don’t-care-who’s-watching dancing, check out the scene on campus as CBS announced Northwestern’s bid. Wildcats fans are just a tad excited right now.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The moment that will go down in Northwestern basketball history. pic.twitter.com/1YnZD75AVc — Inside NU (@insidenu) March 12, 2017





You did it, fam. Northwestern going dancing. pic.twitter.com/vDIo4XlXlo — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) March 12, 2017





