Northwestern basketball player Jordan Hankins found dead

Northwestern's Jordan Hankins (5) has her shot blocked by Maryland's Brianna Fraser (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament Saturday, March 5, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -- Northwestern women's basketball player Jordan Hankins has been found dead in her room at the university.

The university said in a statement that Hankins' body was found Monday afternoon. The statement from spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no indication of foul play or ''any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community.''

The nature and cause of Hankins' death will be determined by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Women's basketball coach Joe McKeown is calling Jordan, a sophomore, a ''remarkably dynamic young woman,'' adding her death is a ''devastating loss for our basketball family.''

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, where she received Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Underclass All-State Honorable Mention in both 2013 and 2014.