North Carolina wins national championship over Gonzaga with defense, clutch plays late

The North Carolina Tar Heels are national champions.

One year after a heartbreaking loss to Villanova at this same stage, the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga, 71-65, in a choppy, back-and-forth title game. This year, it was the Tar Heels that made clutch plays down the stretch and spilled out onto the the court in celebration.

Playing in its 11th NCAA tournament final, North Carolina won its sixth national title, and third under Roy Williams, who is rapidly rising toward a potential spot on the Mount Rushmore of college basketball coaches.

[Yahoo Store: Get your North Carolina Tar Heels championship gear right here!]

The game was far from a classic — until the final five minutes. A foul-riddled second half put both teams in the bonus midway through the second period, and neither squad could hit a jump shot. Some of the most exciting plays were scraps for loose balls and, regrettably, controversial calls.

But with the game tight down the stretch, the final minutes were as nerve-racking as any. Up one point with under a minute to play, Kennedy Meeks fought for a loose ball, claimed it via the possession arrow — though his hand looked to be out of bounds while he was touching the ball — and Isaiah Hicks made a clutch shot driving to his right to put North Carolina up three.

Not one, but two subsequent defensive plays won the game for UNC. Kennedy Meeks rejected Nigel Williams-Goss’ shot, and Justin Jackson’s dunk with 12 seconds left put the Tar Heels up five. A stolen pass on the very next possession sealed the national championship.

North Carolina won the national title behind defense and 22 points from Joel Berry. Berry won Most Outstanding Player. More

North Carolina’s shooting all game was horrendous. It went 4 for 27 from beyond the arc, and made just 36 percent of its total field goal attempts. It missed 11 free throws. Gonzaga’s 3-point shooting was much better, but it couldn’t score around the rim.

The Tar Heels stifled Przemek Karnowski all game. They bodied him up, bumped him, crowded him, and kept him away from the rim. His off-balance shots often found glass and rim, but not the bottom of the net. The big Pole finished with nine points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Joel Berry, injured ankle and all, was the star for Carolina, and won Most Outstanding Player. He kept the Tar Heels in the game with 22 points two days after going 2-for-14 from the field against Oregon. He was the only North Carolina player who could hit outside shots in the first half, and pulled them through a tight second half, too.

Berry and defense won the game for the Tar Heels. They held Gonzaga to 0.88 points per possession, and 12-for-40 from 2-point range.

Gonzaga led for much of the first half, but couldn’t pull away despite hot shooting. That failure came back to haunt the Zags in the second half.

North Carolina went to both Meeks and Hicks in the post early and often. Meeks drew first blood in his matchup with Karnowski by facing up and smoothly draining a 14-foot jumper. Karnowski missed his first two turnaround shots.

With the paint clogged and passing lanes tight, Gonzaga took an early lead on the back of 3-point attempts. It hit three of its first four, and got two more points via free throws after Perkins was fouled while rising for a shot from beyond the arc.

Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams also made his first two field goals, both left-handed hooks. The second one gave the Zags a 21-14 advantage — one they’d hold until the second half.

Berry was crucial to Carolina’s early efforts. He looked spry, and knocked down his first two 3-point attempts, both from the left side. He was fouled on his third, and knocked down all three freebies.

As Berry heated up, though, Jackson struggled. Despite being presented with a few open looks, he missed all six of his first-half 3-pointers. Gonzaga’s guards, even at a size disadvantage, did an outstanding job playing clean, physical defense on the Tar Heel star. Jackson would finish with 16 points, but on 19 shots, and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts.

Read More