North Carolina hits 14 3s, beats No. 18 NC State women 83-70

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- Jamie Cherry made a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with a season-best 23 points, and North Carolina matched a program record with 14 3s to cruise to an 83-70 victory over No. 18 NC State on Sunday, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Paris Kea added 21 points and Stephanie Watts chipped in 19 points with five 3-pointers, and the Tar Heels (13-9, 2-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 14 of 24 from long range, and 53 percent overall (29 of 55).

Dominique Wilson scored 18 points to lead NC State (16-6, 6-3). Jennifer Mathurin added 13 points and Chelsea Nelson 11, and both had 10 rebounds.

The Tar Heels took the lead for good four minutes in, and had a 35-27 halftime lead. NC State pulled to 39-32 early in the third quarter before the Tar Heels closed on a 22-13 run for a 61-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack, who shot 33 percent (23 of 70), pulled to 65-60 with six minutes left but didn't' get closer.