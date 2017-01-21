Non-call helps Tottenham draw Man City

A controversial 60 seconds at the Etihad gifted Tottenham a point in a 2-2 draw against Manchester City after Kyle Walker was lucky to stay on the pitch Saturday.

It was a brilliant game of football, with two teams full of attacking talent going at each other, but what was otherwise a remarkable spectacle will probably be overshadowed by a controversial refereeing decision.

With the score at 2-1 to City, Walker clearly shoved Raheem Sterling, putting the City winger off his shot as he was clear through on goal and looking odds on to score. The ref waved play-on, and Spurs promptly broke down the other end to equalise through Heung-Min Son.

A City-dominated first half ended goalless, but the home side had a two-goal lead early in the second after two very uncharacteristic mistakes from Hugo Lloris allowed first Leroy Sane and then Kevin De Bruyne to score.

It didn't take Spurs long to pull one back, when a Paul Scholes-esque late run from Dele Alli met a peach of a cross from Walker to nod home.

Despite losing Toby Alderweireld to what looks like a hamstring injury, and with a huge slice of good fortune from the referee, Tottenham (13-2-7) will be pleased with a point at the Etihad to open up a gap over Liverpool in third.

It is the same old story for City (13-5-4), who had all the possession and created by far the better chances but faced just two shots on target and conceded two goals.

Pep Guardiola's decision to drop Joe Hart in favour of Claudio Bravo looks to be getting worse by the minute, as the former Barcelona keeper has now conceded 16 goals from the last 24 shots on target he has faced. One of the positives for Pep was the cameo appearance from new signing Gabriel Jesus, who looked very lively and almost grabbed his side the winner.