No Plan B, no rotation: What Conte can learn from Mourinho & Allegri to make predictable Chelsea winners again

What started as Chelsea's strength is fast becoming their weakness. Antonio Conte's consistency in selection took his team to the top of the Premier League but it has resulted in a lack of flexibility in the final months of the season as opponents can now predict exactly what he will do.

Chelsea are best in a 3-4-3 formation. It is a system that the main 14 players at the club have truly mastered but their limited use of other systems, such as 3-5-2, hasn't really been successful.

Jose Mourinho expertly employed Ander Herrera to do a man-marking job to slience the in-form Eden Hazard last week as Manchester United ran out decisive 2-0 winners over Chelsea.

Blues boss Conte had no answers to counteract his side being dominated at Old Trafford and Sam Allardyce also showed an understanding of how to get the better of Chelsea when Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge at the start of April.

Conte has a great plan A, but no serious plan B, beyond the introduction of Cesc Fabregas to add creativity off the bench. This is a concern when players like Diego Costa find themselves out of form and with no real competition for their place.

Costa has failed to score in his last six games for Chelsea, which is his worst ever run in a blue shirt. The stats which show his form dipped after a lucrative offer from Chinese Super League club, Tianjin Quanjian, indicate Costa is still unsettled by an interest which remains ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have Michy Batshuayi, a £33 million signing from Marseille last summer, waiting for his chance but they have given him so few opportunities this season that it would be a risk to bring him in now, with the pressure reaching peak intensity.

Batshuayi has made just 17 substitute appearances, and has yet to start a game in the Premier League, not even when Costa was unavailable through injury or suspension. When Costa was missing, it was Hazard who was preferred as a false nine, with Willian stepping into the team.

Only 113 minutes of football in the league doesn't leave Batshuayi with much match rhythm as an alternative to Costa. Batshuayi made his only two starts of 2017 in the FA Cup against lower league opposition but he was dropped for the matches against Wolves and Manchester United in later rounds.

It isn't all bad, though, as Conte's consistency and unwillingness to bed in less experienced players led to a 13-game winning streak. That is the longest winning run in the club's history and established their dominant position at the top of the table.

