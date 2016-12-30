No. 8 Louisville women rally past No. 25 Syracuse, 91-76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Asia Durr scored a career-high 36 points, including 18 during Louisville's 36-point third quarter, and Mariya Moore had a triple-double as the eighth-ranked Cardinals rallied past No. 25 Syracuse 91-76 on Thursday night to open Atlantic Coast Conference play.

After making just two first-half free throws, Durr found her shot early and often after the break to key a 31-4 run for a 64-44 lead. Sam Fuehring added 10 points in the quarter to provide a cushion before the Orange rallied to within seven in the fourth.

Moore had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the seventh triple-double by a Louisville player and the program's first since Bria Smith in 2014. Myisha Hines-Allen added 18 points and 10 boards for the Cardinals (13-2, 1-0 ACC), who shot 66 percent in the second half after going just 10 of 29 before halftime.

Alexis Peterson had 31 points for Syracuse (9-5, 0-1), which led 40-33 at halftime.

THE BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange appeared in control early behind 3-point shooting and strong defense, but couldn't slow Louisville in the third quarter. They made 13 of 37 from long range overall but were beaten 45-27 on the boards.

Louisville: The Cardinals have been a different team since losing to Maryland and didn't seem fazed by a cold-shooting start. They finished at 51 percent from the field behind Durr, who topped her previous career best of 34 points against Bowling Green last month.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville should remain in the Top 10 while Syracuse could fall out of the rankings after consecutive losses.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Hosts Virginia on Monday night in search of its fifth straight win over the Cavaliers. The Orange lead the series 4-3.

Louisville: Visits No. 15 Duke on Monday in the first of consecutive ACC road games. The Cardinals won 65-48 last season to tie the series 2-2.

---

