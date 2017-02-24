No. 8 Florida State women roll to 79-48 win over Pittsburgh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Brittany Brown and Chatrice White each scored 13 points and No. 8 Florida State rolled to a 79-48 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Leticia Romero and Imani Wright added 12 apiece for the Seminoles (25-4, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who still have a chance for a share of the conference title.

Florida State, which led by as many 34 late in the fourth quarter, goes into Sunday's regular-season finale against No. 5 Notre Dame needing a win to secure a share of the regular-season title and the top seed in the ACC Tournament.

Brenna Wise scored 23 points for the Panthers (13-15, 4-11). They have dropped seven of eight.

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: The Panthers have also lost 11 straight road games, including all 10 this season. It marks the second time in six seasons that they have gone winless on the road. The last time was 2011-12 when Pitt was 0-10.

Florida State: This is the first senior class in school history to have 50 wins in conference play. The class of Brown, Romero, Slaughter and Kai James has compiled a 50-19 mark, which includes the ACC Tournament.

INJURIES

Florida State's Shakayla Thomas, who is the team's leading scorer at 15 points per game, was in uniform and took pregame warmups, but the junior forward missed her second straight game due to a left shoulder injury she suffered at Virginia on Feb. 16.

UP NEXT

Pitt: Hosts No. 20 Syracuse in the regular-season finale Sunday. The Panthers' have lost 16 straight to teams in the top 25, including all eight this season.

Florida State: Travels to fifth-ranked Notre Dame on Sunday. The Seminoles have lost all five of their previous meetings against the Fighting Irish.

---

---

